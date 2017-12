Six suspects detained in Nikaweratiya for killing tusker

Six suspects have been detained in Nikaweratiya for killing a tusker known as Dala Puttuwa, the Police said.

The Police said that the suspects were arrested following investigations launched over the death of the animal.

The tusker had been reported missing but later its carcass was found. Investigations confirmed that the carcass was that of the animal.

The tusks of the elephant have also been recovered.