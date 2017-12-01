Legal action on owners if cattle not removed from streets

The Government on Friday said that legal action will be taken against cattle owners in the Western Province if the cattle are not taken off the streets by December 15.

Minister of Megapolis and Western Development Champika Ranawaka said that cattle on the streets in the Western Province will be captured and transferred to a cattle orphanage in Embilipitiya.

He said the move is part of efforts to keep the city of Colombo and the Western Province clean and beautiful.