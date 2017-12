Ramen Misoya in Sri Lanka

Ramen Misoya, well known Japanese chain of Restaurants around the world is now in Sri Lanka on the 1st Floor of the Racecourse in Colombo 7. The restaurant was opened by the Japanese Ambassador in Sri Lanka Kenichi Suganuma and traditional Japanese food was served to the many invitees. The special feature in the restaurant is the two colour coded kitchen, one for pork and the other for non-pork.