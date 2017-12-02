Army chief tells troops not to get involved in politics

Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake has told his troops in the North not to get involved in politics.

Addressing troops in the North, the Commander underlined the importance of discipline at all levels as Army personnel, dedicated to the national security of the country. He also pointed out the need to maintain excellent relations with civilians in respective areas and launch projects that would help promote ethnic harmony, understanding and reconciliation.

The Commander of the Army also highlighted the theme of the Army for the year 2018, ‘Rata Rakina Jathiya – Sri Lanka Army’ and urged everyone to commit to the organization and help develop the country in the future.

“Best welfare is the training and all of us after retirement should not get involved in politics and one should not forget the past war and incidents”. He also urged all members not to fall prey to illegal acts since it would tarnish the image.

Senanayake made his first formal visit to the Security Force Headquarters – Mullaittivu (SFHQ-MLT) upon assumption of his office, the Army media unit said today.

In conformity with military formalities, a Guard Turnout plus a salutary Guard of Honour was presented by the troops of 14 and 23 Sinha Regiment greeted the day’s Chief Guest, soon after Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake, arrived at the SFHQ-MLT main entrance.

The visiting Commander was warmly welcomed by Major General Dushyantha Rajaguru, Commander, SFHQ-MLT.

Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake received a briefing on the roles and tasks of the SFHQ-MLT and a comprehensive account of ongoing development and reconstruction projects, being assisted by the troops in the area. All General Officers Commanding and Brigade Commanders under the SFHQ-MLT were present during the formal briefing.

Sticking to the day’s itinerary, the Commander later on visited the relocated office of the Forward Maintenance Area – Mullaittivu (FMA-MLT). There, the Commander was welcomed by Brigadier Channa Atipola, Commander, FMA-MLT and listened to a briefing. (Colombo Gazette)