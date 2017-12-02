Water released for Moragahakanda electricity generation testing

President Maithripala Sirisena released water for research purpose for the electricity generation of Moragahakanda today.

The Moragahakanda reservoir reached the required level of 178m for electricity generation due to the high rainfall.

Speaking at the occasion, the President said this was one of his dreams which has become reality. “I was waiting for this moment for a long time,” he said.

The Moragahakanda reservoir in the Knuckles mountain range will provide required water to the farmers while adding 25MW of electricity to the national grid.

The research on electricity generation will be carried out for four days following which power will be added to the national grid.

The Moragahakanda reservoir is situated 132m above sea level. This has the ability to generate electricity to the utmost level. It will save Rs.336mn annually from the fuel cost.