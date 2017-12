Prime Minister confirms LG polls will be held in February

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe confirmed that the Local Government (LG) elections will be held in February.

He says the election will be held on the first Saturday after February 4th.

The Prime Minister said that all the barriers preventing the LG elections from being held have now been removed.

Minister P Harrison had said earlier that the LG elections is expected to be held on February 10. (Colombo Gazette)