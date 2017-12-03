Three special courts to commence sittings from January

Three special courts will commence sittings from January next year, Justice Minister Thalatha Atukorale said.

The special courts, as has already been announced, will have a three-judge bench and will hear special high-profile cases.

The special courts are being established to expedite the hearings into some key cases.

She also said that a special unit will be established to deal with 19000 files in the Attorney General’s Department related to child abuse. (Colombo Gazette)