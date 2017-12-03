Transition time for Sri Lanka, says Dias

Sri Lanka’s under-19 head coach Roy Dias, one of the most elegant batsmen, is delighted to visit the Brabourne Stadium, Cricket Club of India.

“The under-19 team should be proud of playing matches here.

Good exposure

“The facilities, conditions and wickets are fantastic. It’s a good exposure for them.

“India has proved to the world they are the best. This is the first time majority of the players have come to India.

“Maybe six or seven players from this squad will be chosen for the Under-19 World Cup. Some of the players train in our academy,” said Dias at the conclusion of the BCCI’s Challenger Trophy under-19 final.

Talking about the senior team, Dias said: “It’s just that we are a young side, there is no doubt about it.

“They need more experience and we should not get excited or too much worried about their performance. We should continue to play India and other top countries and get the required experience.

“Cricket is a funny game; as a batsman you don’t want to get out. Some times you don’t have the luck. Hopefully they would have learnt a lot from this tour of India.

“We should keep supporting the team, give them the confidence and make them mentally strong.

“This is the transition time for Sri Lanka cricket.”

About school cricket he said: “There is quantity, but there has to be quality as well.

“The Sri Lankan Cricket Board is working towards this aspect.” (Courtesy The Hindu)