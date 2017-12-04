Elections Commission to consider request on polls date

The Elections Commission today said that it will consider a request with regards to the date to hold the Local Government elections.

Chairman of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya said that there is a request to hold the election on a Saturday.

He said that the election is likely to be held on or before February 17 next year.

Deshapriya said that the election will not be held on a Sunday or public holiday.

Earlier the Government had said it expects the election to be held on February 10. (Colombo Gazette)