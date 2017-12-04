Government asked why meteorology department failed

The Government was asked in Parliament on Monday as to why the department of meteorology failed to alert the public with regards to the storm before it hit the country last week.

Joint opposition Parliamentarian Dinesh Gunawardena said that if the department of meteorology had alerted the public the lives lost could have been saved.

He asked the Government why it disregarded international weather alerts of a storm going through Sri Lanka.

Leader of the House Lakshman Kiriella however said that warnings had been issued last week, especially to the fishing community.

He said that it was as a result of the early warning that more lives were saved.

However the Minister admitted that the department of meteorology needs to be modernised to be more accurate with its readings.

At least 14 people had been killed and hundreds affected by the storm which hit Sri Lanka last week. (Colombo Gazette)