Chinese smartphones enter Sri Lankan market with Vivo

Leading Chinese smartphone Vivo officially entered the Sri Lankan market at a major launch event held in Colombo.

The entry will see Chinese smartphones competing for a market share which is at present dominated by South Korean and Finnish brands.

China’s Vivo announced its official entry to the Sri Lankan market with the introduction of its 24 Megapixel Selfie-Shooter V7 to Sri Lanka.

Vivo, the fast-growing global smartphone brand unveiled its newest member of the Vivo V-Series, the V7 in Colombo.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Song, the Vivo Director for the South Asian region noted that both Sri Lanka and China enjoy deep bilateral relations.

Song said that his company will look to build the Chinese brand in Sri Lanka and give consumers a new experience in smartphones.

Equipped with revolutionary technologies including the 24MP front camera and FullView Display, the V7 is the latest addition to Vivo’s selfie-shooter series known for its exceptional photography features, screen quality and the overall product design.

Having recently entered the value-conscious Sri Lankan smartphone market, Vivo continues its growth trajectory globally by adding value to consumer lifestyles through the most innovative next generation devices, offering outstanding, highly-differentiated audio visual experiences to customers.

With its groundbreaking 24MP front camera, the V7 reinforces Vivo’s leadership in selfies, producing striking pictures with true-to-life color and contrast that allow users to click the perfect selfie anytime, anywhere.

The V7 is loaded with smart photography algorithms and additional features such as Face Beauty 7.0 to create exceptional quality, natural-looking selfies with brighter complexion, even in dimly lit environments. The V7’s Portrait Mode adds background blurring for sharper contrast and visual appeal to generate stunning selfies that can compete with professional photography.

The V7 comes with an 18:9 aspect ratio FullViewTM 5.7-inch display, offering 12.5% more visual display area compared to traditional 16:9 screens, making reading, browsing and navigating easier and more efficient. 83.6 % screen-to-body ratio also makes the V7 great for gaming with an inbuilt Gaming Mode that offers functions such as No Notifications and Floating Call Alerts for an uninterrupted gaming experience.

The V7 is equipped with a 64-bit Qualcomm octa-core CPU and 4GB RAM, ensuring a smooth and seamless user experience. Its Funtouch 3.2 OS is also built with user-friendly features such as Smart Split 3.0, making the V7 highly compatible with today’s demanding and fast lifestyle.

In addition to the fingerprint, the V7 offers users the highest level of security with Vivo’s Face Access technology, providing an easy and convenient way to unlock your phone.

A thriving global smartphone brand focusing on introducing perfect sound quality and ultimate photography with cutting-edge technology, Vivo develops dynamic and stylish products for passionate young people. Vivo makes stylish smartphones with cutting-edge technology accessible to young people and professionals around the world.

Vivo now has close to 200 million users to date and is one of the preferred brands of young people around the world. As the exclusive smartphone sponsor of the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cup, Vivo believes in the importance of encouraging young people to embrace self-expression and an energetic lifestyle.

According to Counterpoint’s latest research, Vivo was ranked as the fifth largest smartphone manufacturer globally in Q3 of 2017, with a market share of 7.1%. Vivo recorded the highest year-over-year growth of 32% in global smartphone shipments.

Visit www.vivo.com/en for more information about the brand and new product launches.

Pictures by Easwaran Rutnam