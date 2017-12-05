JO members attend UPFA Executive Committee meeting

Joint Opposition (JO) members attended a United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) Executive Committee meeting with President Maithripala Sirisena on Tuesday.

Joint opposition member Dinesh Gunawardena, who attended the meeting, said that a request was made that UPFA member parties be allowed to contest the Local Government elections independently, if they wish.

He said that the request was approved and so his party will contest with the joint opposition at the elections in February.

Meanwhile UPFA General Secretary Mahinda Amaraweera said that some joint opposition members have decided to contest the February elections with the UPFA.

He also said that attempts to unite the joint opposition and the Sri Lanka Freedom Party failed as some members in the joint opposition had not supported attempts to unite both sides.

Amaraweera said that while the SLFP and the SLFP joint opposition members were having talks some SLFP joint opposition members made public statements which prevented the talks from moving forward. (Colombo Gazette)