President against tax concessions for beer and liquor

President Maithripala Sirisena told Parliament on Monday, he stands firmly against granting tax concessions for beer and liquor.

He said the Government had faced criticism for proposing tax concessions for beer.

The President said the policy of the Government is to not earn revenue through the sale of cigarettes or liquor.

Meanwhile, President Sirisena said that the present Government is an administration which understands the pulse of the underprivileged people.

The President said that the Government is committed to provide all the facilities needed to uplift the living standard of the underprivileged people. (Colombo Gazette)