Warning shots fired by Weerakumara to Wimal Weerawansa

National Freedom Front (Jathika Nidahas Peramuna) leader Wimal Weerawansa is under fire in his party, this time from Parliamentarian Weerakumara Dissanayake.

Dissanayake has raised concerns over attempts by his party leadership to prevent President Maithripala Sirisena and former President Mahinda Rajapaksa from working together.

He feels that preventing Sirisena and Rajapaksa from working together will allow Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the United National Party to rule the country and in the process divide Sri Lanka.

Recently National Freedom Front member Piyasiri Wijenayake had also made statements critical of Wimal Weerawansa. (Colombo Gazette)