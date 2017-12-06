Court of Appeal extends stay order against arresting Gotabaya
The Court of Appeal on Wednesday extended a stay order against arresting former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa till December 15.
The stay order was initially issued till today.
Earlier Rajapaksa had filed a petition in court seeking an order against his arrest.
Rajapaksa was facing arrest over the alleged misappropriation of over Rs. 90 million of Government funds for the construction of a memorial for his parents when he was the Defence Secretary. (Colombo Gazette)