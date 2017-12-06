Minister says land and police powers must be devolved

A Government Minister on Wednesday asserted that land and police powers must be devolved to the provinces.

State Minister Vijayakala Maheswaran told Parliament today that while land and police powers have been given to the provinces they are not implemented.

She said that the new Constitution which is being discussed must include devolution of powers to the provinces, including land and police powers.

The State Minister said that a political solution to the national issue will also be reached through the new Constitution. (Colombo Gazette)