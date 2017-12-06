Nasheed meets Ranil and discusses polls in Maldives

Former President of the Maldives Mohamed Nasheed met Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe and had talks related to the Presidential elections to be held in the Maldives next year.

Nasheed tweeted saying he discussed with Wickramasinghe the need for inclusive, free and fair elections in the Maldives.

The Maldives Government said this week that Nasheed will not be able to contest the election as he is a convicted criminal wanted in the Maldives and so under the Constitution he cannot contest.

Nasheed had been found guilty over allegations he had abducted a Maldivian judge.

While serving a 13 year jail term Nasheed had sought approval to travel overseas for medical assistance.

Nasheed was granted approval but he did not return to the Maldives after obtaining medical assistance in the UK. (Colombo Gazette)