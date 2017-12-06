SLFP will not rush to withdraw from deal with UNP

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) says it will not rush to withdraw from the agreement it has with the United National Party (UNP).

SLFP spokesman Dayasiri Jayasekera said that a “strategic” decision will be taken on the future of the agreement with the UNP.

The working agreement between the UNP and SLFP ends this month and there is a push by some SLFP members for the party to withdraw from the Government.

Meanwhile, Jayasekera said that the SLFP has decided that all SLFP members must work towards the victory of SLFP members at the Local Government (LG) elections.

He said that if any SLFP member promotes another party then a decision will be taken with regards to their membership in the SLFP.

Meanwhile, the United National Party (UNP) said that it had met with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and discussed preparations for the Local Government (LG) elections.

Cabinet co-spokesman Gayantha Karunathilaka said that the UNP is confident of winning the elections. (Colombo Gazette)