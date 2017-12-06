Top Chinese Communist Party official to visit Sri Lanka

A top official of the Chinese Communist Party is to visit Sri Lanka next week, the Chinese Embassy in Colombo said.

Wang Yajun, Assistant Minister of International Department of CPC (IDCPC) will pay a visit to Sri Lanka from 12th to 15th December.

During the visit, he will hold a thematic briefing on the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held at the Great Hall of the People, Beijing, between 18 and 24 October 2017.

During the week-long 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China the CPC Constitution was amended to include the ‘Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era’ as a new component of the Party’s guide for action.

The 96-year-old Communist Party of China is the world’s largest ruling party with more than 89 million members.

The national congress of the Party is held every five years and convened by the CPC Central Committee. (Colombo Gazette)