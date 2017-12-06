US assisting anti-corruption, asset recovery efforts in Sri Lanka

The United States says it has provided significant technical assistance to Sri Lanka to strengthen anti-corruption and asset recovery efforts.

The Us State Department said that since 2016, the US Government has provided foreign assistance for anti-corruption efforts in Sri Lanka to improve the functioning of Sri Lanka’s legal system and civil society, and to enhance good governance.

Programs include the provision of a Resident Legal Advisor to provide anti-corruption and asset recovery training, and support to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery and Corruption.

The State Department said that the United States contributed $1 million to the World Bank and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime’s (UNODC) Stolen Asset Recovery Initiative (StAR) to organize the inaugural Global Forum on Asset Recovery (GFAR) with the United Kingdom and provide technical assistance to support country-level capacity building and coordination on asset recovery cases.

GFAR provides a platform to enable the four focus countries – Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Tunisia, and Ukraine – to make tangible progress on significant asset recovery cases in connection with financial centers and other jurisdictions. (Colombo Gazette)