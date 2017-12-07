Celebrate the ‘most wonderful time of the year’ at Aitken Spence Hotels

The season of cheer and goodwill is just around the corner and we can already feel it in the air! Gone are the hot summer days and in place is a cheerful nip in the air, dazzling lights being decked in every corner and the cosy fragrance of seasonal bakes wafting by.

With the intention of heightening this feel of Christmas, premier hospitality chain Aitken Spence Hotels has rolled out their seasonal calendar, fill of delicious treats, fabulous feasts and activities for the whole family. With the lighting up of the tree at every hotel on December 1 along with an advent calendar with gifts and surprises for guests, the Aitken Spence Hotels are truly the resorts to be at, this December.

Heritance Negombo

Closest to Colombo, the bustling city of Negombo is lit up in festive splendour with the array of events hosted at Heritance Negombo. A Goodie Hut featuring freshly baked cakes, cookies and seasonal treats that will open its gingerbread doors on 15 December at the Swiss Bakery at The Banyan, located across the hotel will set the tone for a tummy-full season. Special hampers can also be purchased here. On December 22, The Banyan will be filled with merry tunes of choristers belting out carols while Mad Dog, Mad Dog Bodega and Rouge Lounge will serve speciality dishes and concoctions. From 22-30 of the month a special infused concoction and malt offer will also take place at the hotel’s See Lounge.

Christmas Eve celebrations will include a festive buffet at Bluetan and four-course set menu at the Mad Dog. On December 25, guests can enjoy a sumptuous Christmas lunch buffet and a Santalicious dinner at Bluetan, and mini lunch buffet at Mad Dogs. Continuing the festivities, the hotel will host special themed dinners from 26 to 30 of this month at the Bluetan.

To bid adieu to a year gone by, the General Manager will host a special cocktail at the poolside complimentary to all inhouse guests, followed by a gala dinner at the Bluetan lawn and a special five-course donner menu at Mad Dogs.

Heritance Kandalama

The eco-hotel, Heritance Kandalama will also host a goodie hut from 15 December onwards along with ‘gold hamper’, a seasonal basket of deliciousness. Every weekend, the hotel will host a Kiddies Fun Camp which would free the parents to have a relaxing time whilst the kids are kept busy with interactive activities. From 15 December to 15 January, special beverage deals have been planned out as well. Guests can enjoy a widespread international speciality buffet on Christmas Eve and for lunch on Christmas Day at the Kanchana Lounge. A gala dinner spread also awaits those who choose to celebrate New Year at Kandalama.

Heritance Tea Factory

The hotel in the hills also has a number of seasonal events planned for the month. A goodie hut from 20 to 27 December, champagne toast at all outlets from 20 to 30 of the month, seasonal concoction and cheese and wine promotions from 22 onwards, are but a few! A six-course menu can be enjoyed on the eve of Christmas followed by a Christmas Day dinner buffet on the 25. The 31st Night Countdown Dinner is also not to be missed, nor the champagne breakfast early next morning.

Heritance Ahungalla

At Heritance Ahungalla, diners can savour a Christmas Eve dinner buffet on 24 December, a family lunch on 25, sparkling breakfast on 26, seasonal wine buffet on 27 and an international dinner buffet on the last day of the year.

Turyaa Kalutara

A goodie cart will be the first seasonal event at Turyaa Kalutara which will host an array of seasonal favourites to be purchased from 10 December. Christmas Eve dinner buffet, Christmas day family lunch and an outstanding feast on 31 night will be the special events during the month.

Earl’s Regency

This hotel in Kandy has a seasonal calendar that includes events for everyone! Starting with a Kiddies’ Christmas Party on 17, the goodie hut will be up and running from 20 onwards, alongside a seasonal high tea in the evenings. Christmas Eve dinner buffet, Christmas day lunch and dinner and a gala ‘Hawaiian’ themed celebration on the last night of the year will complete 2017 in grand style!

Amethyst Resort Passikudah

In Kalkudah, Amethyst Resort will host a special Christmas Eve dinner while the next day will feature a seasonal feast for lunch and a movie by the beach. New Year’s eve dinner at the Taprobane restaurant is also prepared to give guests a surreal welcome to 2018.

Bandarawela Hotel

In the cool climate by the hills, this hotel will host a special Santa’s Coffee Counter on 23, followed by a festive dinner buffet on 24, carvery breakfast and family lunch on 25, flambe dinner on 26 and a magical open air BBQ and bonfire dinner on the 31 to welcome the new year. A traditional English breakfast is also on the cards on 1 January 2018.

Reservations

For reservations for any of the events mentioned or for stay inquiries, contact the Aitken Spence Hotels headoffice on 0112308408.