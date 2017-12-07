Iran, Sri Lanka hold talks on matters of bilateral importance

Iran and Sri Lanka on Thursday held talks on matters of bilateral importance, the Ministry of Defence said.

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Sri Lanka, Mohammad Zaeri Amirani made a call on to the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Kapila Waidyaratne on Thursday.

During the meeting a cordial discussion was held on matters of bilateral importance and mutual relevance. The Iranian Ambassador and Secretary Waidyaratne also exchanged mementos to mark the occasion.

Military Liaison Officer of the MoD, Major General DAR Ranawaka and Defence Attaché of Iran were also present at the occasion. (Colombo Gazette)