Muslim Council in Sri Lanka raises concerns over Trump’s decision

The Muslim Council of Sri Lanka has noted with serious concern and rejects the declaration by US President Donald Trump that Jerusalem should be made the capital of Israel.

In a letter to Trump, copied to the US Ambassador in Sri Lanka, the Muslim Council of Sri Lanka said that the decision and announcement by Trump will have very severe repercussions in Palestine, the Arab world and the Muslims across the globe.

“This is a totally illegitimate and ill-advised decision, which contradicts international laws and resolutions, and violates the sanctity of the holy city of Jerusalem. This is a declaration of war against the entire global Muslim population. All Palestinians, Arabs and Muslims will resist this across the world. We are certain the majority of people in the USA and the peoples of the free world too will not condone your unilateral illegal decision. Both Muslims and Christians revere Bait Al-Muqaddes also known as the Al Aqsa Mosque, the third most important mosque and the sacred city of Jerusalem. It is also in Islamic history that Muslims first turned towards its direction in prayer. It without a doubt should be the capital of free Palestine,” the letter said.

The letter notes that the “ill advised move” serves as a blatant reminder to all Arabs and Muslims including all leaders of Islamic states that the United States recognizes the illegitimate Zionist occupation only and undermines the right of the Palestinian people to live in peace in their own home, Palestine.

“Your unilateral decision is seen as dangerous and provocative by everyone in the Muslim world, and is seen as a declaration of war against the entire Muslim population across the world. We kindly urge you to reconsider your decision, and lead a peace process that will give the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and bring peace to the entire Middle East and the world. We thank you for your consideration and look forward to your help in realizing the dreams of the Palestinian people to live in peace and dignity,” the letter added. (Colombo Gazette)