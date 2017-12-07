Swaminathan insists his Ministry is doing a lot for people

Minister of Prisons Reforms, Rehabilitation, Resettlement and Hindu Religious Affairs D M Swaminathan on Thursday insisted that his Ministry is doing a lot for the people in the conflict affected areas.

He made the statement in Parliament after being accused by the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) of failing to address several issues faced by the people in the North.

Swaminathan said that JVP Parliamentarian Bimal Ratnayake had misled Parliament by claiming his Ministry had not done enough over the past two years.

He said that his Ministry constructed over 11,ooo new houses, renovated homes damaged during the war, constructed wells and also repaired roads, schools and hospitals.

Ratnayake said that he made his statement in Parliament earlier based on information provided to Parliament.

Swaminathan said that if the information was based on details provided to Parliament then the information is incorrect.

However Ratnayake said that the information in the Parliament library is considered accurate. (Colombo Gazette)