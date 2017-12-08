Army chief seeks support for reconciliation process

Army commander Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake has sought support for the Government’s reconciliation initiatives.

The commander said that the Army can assist the reconciliation process by building civil-military partnerships, which he says is essential and important to counter violent extremism and sustain the hard-earned peace.

The Army media unit quoted the Commander as telling student officers reading for the Passed Staff College (psc) degree at the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) at Sapugaskanda that radicalization always has a tendency to give birth to violent extremism and later to terrorism.

“The reasons that would lead to radicalization are diverse and forms of violent extremism would definitely develop into terrorism unless we arrest its behaviour and levels of intensity. Engaging with society through dialogue and understanding whilst providing assistance are the key factors to reduce the appeal of extremism and to provide possible alternatives and this has been amply exhibited right throughout after the Sri Lankan conflict was over. Rehabilitation, Reconstruction, Reintegration, Resettlement and Reconciliation, more popularly known as the 5R concept,” the Commander said. (Colombo Gazette)