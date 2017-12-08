Attempt to use Ashley de Silva as scapegoat

By Samantha Hewabandula

The Chief Executive Officer of Sri Lanka Cricket Ashley de Silva has been used as a scapegoat over the attempt this week to send a team to India for the One Day International (ODI) series without the approval of the Sports Minister.

Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera had stopped the team from leaving the airport for India as he had not approved the final selection.

While no one has taken responsibility for sending the team without the Sports Minister’s approval, the responsibility of sending the list to the Minister is in the hands of the Secretary of the Cricket Board , Mohan De Silva.

However this website has learnt that there is a move to protect Mohan De Silva and instead use Ashley de Silva as a scapegoat.

At a press conference this week, Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera claimed that even the President of the Cricket Board was unaware that the team for the ODI series against India had been selected and sent without following proper procedure.

Jayasekera noted that under the Sports law the Sports Minister must approve any team picked for a national tour.

He said that an investigation has been launched into the incident and anyone found guilty will need to be held accountable.