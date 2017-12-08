Exclusive Lines first to introduce NFC ‘Tap and Go’ loyalty points

By Chanaka de Silva

In keeping with todays fast moving technology and the ever changing trends ‘Exclusive Lines’ takes the initiative to launch the first ever ‘NFC Tap and Go loyalty’ scheme.

Speaking at the launch Exclusive Lines Director HiruSurtani said, we have always known that the customer is the key to our success. Therefore we have now designed an app that will not only make their shopping experience easier but a more beneficial one as well. This allows customers to make their purchases and havetheir merchandise delivered to their doorstep as well.

Using the latest technology gives this advantage to hem. We have offered discounts on points schemes that are unapparelled. Every 6th purchase , every birthday and anniversary of the customer makes them eligible for large bonuses with us. Starting with a 5% bonus on registration and 50% on the 6th purchase and special 50% bonus on the customer’s birthday and anniversary. The app allows for unrestricted upgrades to VIP and VVIP at any time, Surtani said.

This total shopping solution for Exclusive Lines customers comes at a time when the Sri Lankan consumer is beginning to embrace digital solutions in retail. Exclusive Lines VIP and VVIP customers already had access to an innovative card system that used smart technology and NFC technology was the next logical step.

“Almost all our customers are smartphone owners so it made complete sense to introduce an app in place of their loyalty cards. The EL mobile app also accommodates customers whose smartphones do not have the NFC option, through an alternative method in place of tapping, to utilize and benefit from this app. We have designed this app to be compatible with all types and categories of smartphones. Our customers can now shop at any time via the app and score loyalty points without having to worry about carrying a card.” said Surtani.

The app also brings the rare element of transparency to the table as users can access information on their purchases and loyalty points at any time. Exclusive Lines is ahead of the digital consumerism curve with this new app, which will replace its loyalty card system in stores. Before this development, the company was the first and only retailer to use smart card technology in loyalty cards. Now it is the first company to use the NFC tap system in Sri Lanka-ahead even of financial institutions. With it, customers can shop and redeem points anywhere, anytime. They can also keep abreast of special mobile promotions and benefits, receive news on upcoming online and offline promotions, and get in touch directly with Exclusive Lines for queries and news.

The app is available on Google Play and Windows and will be available on iOS by mid-December. Exclusive Lines has led the charge for premium quality branded products in Sri Lanka for over 20 years, and represents several international luxury brands such as Lancöme, Yves Saint Laurent, Estée Lauder, Dolce & Gabbana, Clinique, Gucci, Hugo Boss and over 50 international brands for fragrance, skincare and cosmetics.