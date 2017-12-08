Galle Face Hotel kicks off holiday season

South Asia’s leading Grande Dame kicked off the holiday season as Chairman and owner, Sanjeev Gardiner and his mother Mrs. Mavis Gardiner threw the switch that lit the Christmas tree inside the hotel lobby, surrounded by in-house guests and friends of the hotel.

The annual Tree Lighting Ceremony has become a holiday tradition at the Galle Face Hotel, and is a celebration of cheer and goodwill. A choir sang Christmas carols while the audience looked on in delight. This year’s event also featured the arrival of Santa Claus who greeted the children and handed out early Christmas presents.

General Manager of the Galle Face Hotel, Mr. Deni Ohlsen-Dukic invited guests to enjoy canapés and Christmas goodies such as Reindeer buns, as well as an assortment of cheeses, mulled wine and eggnog which added to the air of festivity.

The hotel was decorated with beautiful Christmas trees and intricate wreaths, while the exterior was bathed in a cheerful green lighting to mark the season. For more information on seasonal events at the Galle Face Hotel, please contact the Special Events Team on 0777222135.