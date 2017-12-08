New mechanism to face impact on economy from climate change

The Government is taking steps to create a mechanism to overcome the impacts on the national economy from climate change, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe disclosed today.

Making a special statement in the Parliament the Prime Minister said that the Government will discuss these matters with representatives of aid agencies including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank (WB), and Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Describing the nature of the water-related risks from the impact of climatic change, the Premier said that domestic agriculture had to face unfavorable situations.

He said that as a result of the bad weather, domestic agricultural production deceased, particularly coconut, vegetables, and rice.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, vegetable production in the highland had decreased by the 36% while production of the lower country came down by 30 per cent, Wickremesinghe said.