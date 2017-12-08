Sri Lanka to continue to support Palestine for full UN membership

Sri Lanka will continue to support Palestine for full membership in the United Nations, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tilak Marapana said.

Marapana said this after handing over the deed for a plot of land – No. 4, Hewa Avenue, Colombo 7 – to the Ambassador for the State of Palestine to Sri Lanka, Zuhair M.H. Zaid on Friday. The plot of land is a gift from Sri Lanka to the State of Palestine to build its new Chancery in Colombo.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs was joined on this occasion by the Minister of Health and Indigenous Medicine and President of the Sri Lanka-Palestine Parliamentary Friendship Association Rajitha Senaratne, Member of Parliament and Secretary of the Sri Lanka-Palestine Friendship Association Bimal Rathnayake, and the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Ambassador Abdulhamid A.K. Al Mulla of the United Arab Emirates.

Recalling that Sri Lanka had recognized the State of Palestine in 1988, and had supported Palestine for non-member observer status in the United Nations, Foreign Minister Marapana assured Ambassador Zaid that Sri Lanka will continue to support Palestine for full membership in the United Nations. Referring to the foreign ministry-level consultations held this year, the Minister also expressed commitment to expand cooperation between Palestine and Sri Lanka.

Expressing his appreciation to the Government of Sri Lanka for the plot of land that was gifted for Palestine’s Chancery building, Ambassador Zaid remarked that this gesture demonstrates Sri Lanka’s conviction in supporting the just cause that the Palestinian issue represents. (Colombo Gazette)