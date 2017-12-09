Christmas and NYE celebrations at Amaya Hills

It’s another joyful year of merry-making as the country gets ready once again to celebrate one of the most joyous events in the calendar – Christmas.

This year again Amaya Resorts & Spas’ property in the heart of Kandy, Amaya Hills has laid a special plan for you to celebrate with family and loved ones. From outside catering to hampers to weekend vouchers and takeaway festive goodies – they will make this Christmas just perfect for you.

Kids Christmas Pool Party

Starting with the coming weekend December 10th, it’s all about the children at Hills as the poolside gets all decked up to host the Kids Christmas Pool Party with loads of entertainment for the kids and the children at heart. The Kid’s menu will host a variety of dishes such as kebabs, hotdogs, French fries, Grills and an unlimited flow of free ice cream. This and DJ music will surely keep the children on their toes as there will be plenty of games & competitions and of course splashing around in the pool with Jolly Good Old Santa Claus. Tickets for the event will be Rs.1000 per adult with a complimentary juice or soft drink, Kids of course enter free. There is also a special lunch buffet priced at Rs.1800 with 30% off on all other beverages and kids dine free. The party goes on from 9:00am to 4:00pm. Please call on 0763-086-189 for tickets.

Culinary Journey

Moving on from the Kids party, guests can also extend their stays to go on a culinary journey around the world with the special dinners & Char Grilled BBQ at the Rasawasala restaurant fromDecember 20thto December 30th. The culinary journey will include exquisite flavours from India, Mexico, Italy, China, London, Australia, Mongolia and of course Sri Lanka. Dinner will be served from 7:30pm to 10:00pm.

High Tea

A special blend and assortment of sandwiches, freshly baked scones with cream and delicate afternoon tea pastries will be served for High Tea during the weekends from 3:00pm to 6:00pm making it the perfect excuse to bring out your friends who are visiting for some afternoon chit-chat.

Hampers

Amaya Hills will have a special Goody Hut with all your favourite Christmas sweet treats for you to share with friends, family and even yourself. From Christmas cakes, Yule Logs, Assorted cookies, traditional German Stollen and Dutch Bruedher are just what you need on your Christmas table. We have two Christmas Hampers for you to choose from

Christmas Feasts

On Christmas Eve sit down with your family and friends for a traditional festive dinner at the Rasawasala Restaurant with music by Sa-Zets. Christmas Day, linger a little longer at lunch with a special spread at the buffet sprinkled with seasonal trimmings. Christmas Dinner will include the best of Christmas goodies along some of the finest in wine and spirits to go with the dinner. On Boxing Day we have planned a 7-course candlelit dinner.

NYE Celebrations

To welcome the New Year, Amaya Hills has planned a special NYE Dinner Dance – DuruthuUdanaya with one of Sri Lanka’s iconic bands – DADDY. Tickets are priced at Rs.5000 nettwhich includes Eastern & Western gala dinner buffet, 1 bottle of premium spirits (Black), a bottle of Australian wine, 5 cold brews/chasers per table of 10 & a scrumptious Sri Lankan sweets & breakfast to usher in 2018. You can also stand a chance to win a Return Air ticket to Australia courtesy SriLankan Airlines for the entrance ticket draw and many more prizes and surprises.

For more information on tickets and other special deals please call +94-814-474-022 before it’s too late.