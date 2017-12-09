Rotary Banquet

Rotary District 3220 held a Grand Banquet in Honour of Rotary International President Ian Riseley and Mrs. Riseley at Hotel Shangri-La, Colombo. Starting off with Cocktails in the foyer, the Banquet began with the Banquet Chairman Past Governor KrishRajendran’s Welcome Address.

Kushil Gunasekera introduced the Guest of Honour Kumar Sangakkara who addressed and proposed a Toast to Rotary International. Past Rotary International President K.R. Ravindran introduced Rotary International President Ian Riseley for his address. The proceeds of the Banquet a sum of US Dollars 112000.00 was presented to the Rotary Foundation. Mohamed Adamally hosted the proceedings.