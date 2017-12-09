Seven arrested in India for kidnapping child of Sri Lankan mother

Seven persons including four women have been arrested in Karur in India on the charge of kidnapping a child of a Sri Lankan mother and forcing her into prostitution last month.

The 13-year-old girl who was studying eighth standard had dropped out of school.

Police sources said one of the accused A. Saranya alias Kalaiselvi (27) was known to the girl’s mother residing at Vengamedu.

The girl’s mother has her roots in Sri Lanka and the minor’s grandmother resides in the Sri Lankan Tamil refugee camp at Rayanur in Karur district, The Hindu newspaper reported.

Knowing that the minor was not attending school, Saranya reportedly promised the minor girl employment.

Police sources said Saranya along with S. Kumudha (36) and G. Kalpana (30) took the girl to Tiruppur last month without the knowledge of the minor’s mother and wrongfully confined her in a room in that city.

The trio allegedly teamed up with B. Santhamary (34) who runs a beauty parlour at Tiruppur and allegedly forced the girl into prostitution by confining her in a room.

The girl reportedly escaped and returned home days later, said the police.

The girl’s behaviour and the injury marks on her triggered suspicion in the mind of the minor’s mother.

She had then lodged a complaint to the Karur All Women Police a couple of days ago.

The police conducted detailed inquiries during which the offence came to light.

They arrested Saranya, Kumutha, Kalpana, Santhamary, A. Mani (34), S. Prathap (27) and E. Sivakumar (34) on the charge of kidnapping the minor and indulging her in immoral trafficking.

A case has been registered against the seven accused under IPC sections 366 (A) (procuration of minor girl), 342 (wrongful confinement) and under Section 5 (L) (G) of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, 2012.