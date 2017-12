A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols at The Cathedral

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols was held at The Cathedral Of Christ the Living Saviour, Colombo 7.

The Cathedral Choir led by Ishan De Lanerolle and the Junior Choir sang to a full congregation accompanied at the organ by Neranjan De Silva and Blodwen Weeratunge.

The music was rendered more beautiful with the accompaniment of a brass quintet, timpani, flute and violin.

Pictures by Easwaran Rutnam