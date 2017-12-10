Additional sea bed from March 2018 is a boon to Sri Lanka

By Trevor Jayetileke

The announcement by UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) has finally agree to let Sri Lanka enjoy additional Sea Bed which will increase the Sea Area that will equate to almost 26 times the Land space. In simple jargon the Sri Lanka territorial waters now termed the Lanka Samudra will enlarge to become the Pra-Lanka Samudra which will make Sri Lanka look like a LOTUS in the Indian Ocean. With the ‘Nelum Pokuna’ a beautiful Performing Arts Theatre gifted by the Chinese and the ‘Lotus Tower ‘ taking shape as a Watchtower to approaching Ships passing by through the International Sea Lane will see Little Lanka as a ‘Logistics Oasis’ in the Indian Ocean and become the “Light of Asia” which will herald the coming of the New World Oder led by rising CHINA.

The President of China Xi Jinping has asserted his authority in the Asia Pacific with twining with Sri Lanka to initiate the BRI (Belt Road Initiative) which will take the China Economic Orbit to Asia, the Middle East, Africa and into the Mediterranean area without any doubt and has spent half its Sovereign Wealth Fund towards achieving this aim which is considered greater than the Marshall Plan initiated by the US to repair the damage done to Europe by the 20th Century Wars. It is hoped that the 21st century with a total population of over 7 Billion people on planet Earth will never embark on similar conflicts unless our present Leaders have failed to learn anything from the past.

The Asia Pacific which is essentially a Buddhist conclave with its thread running across the region from India to Sri Lanka, Thailand, China and Japan. Sri Lanka has the best asset of any essentially Buddhist country with 70% Buddhist population could ever have which is the ‘Wisdom Tooth’ of the Buddha but unfortunately this asset just lies in the ‘Pentagon’ of the Temple of the Tooth in Kandy. It is opportune that we use this asset Wisely if we are to be the ‘Light of Asia’ let alone the Asia Pacific. Our Political Culture has to change to reflect the role that we are called upon to undertake at this juncture when China will lead the charge to lead the World into the rest of the 21st Century. Incidentally China has the ‘Arms Bowl of the Buddha’ given to them by none other than Sri Lanka. China has been dishing out of this Porphyry Bowl which the Prince Gauthama took with him when he embarked on his journey to seek enlightenment leaving his Princely Home,his wife,son and et all. China could never embark on this Economic Journey or BRI without the help of some one they could trust and that someone is none other than the former President of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapakse who visited China in July 2007 with his Mascot Migara that he gifted to China and in appreciation Mahinda Rajapakse stood with the Chinese President on the Dias at the opening of the Beijing Olympics 2008. Unfortunately the geopolitics of our present Dystopian World has seen the Sri Lanka Government since January 2015 under the “Yahapalanaya” regime that has arrived with a Agenda to bring about stability to the SL Economy which was financially on its knees and probably still is in intensive care under the watch of the World Bank/IMF after Corruption in Sri Lanka reached dizzy heights., and also not different to what happened to India till PM Modi arrived in the nick of time. Both Sri Lanka and India has to think back to the times of King Asoka and his son and daughter who took the Enlightened message of the Buddha beyond India and into the Asia Pacific like to China.

My aim is not to convey Buddhist philosophy to anyone and not either competent to do so but to make it look like a ‘Jathaka Story’ which people who listen will not easily forget. Sri Lanka with extended Sea Bed has to realise that our future is in the Sea and to make the Indian Ocean our Oyster without just existing on safe land and really forget about the 150 years it spent with Tea and Sympathy. We have to expand our Navy to suit the changing times which means we need a Aircraft Carrier to practice the role we are about to undertake with the help of the Pacific Command of the US which has looked after the Energy Security of both Japan and South Korea since WW2., and also the general stability of the entire Asia Pacific region which has undoubtedly helped China to become a Economic Behemoth and set sail from the 9th of December 2017 from H’tota to lead the Asia Pacific and play a pivotal role in the 21st Century the Asian Era. May the Triple Gem Bless Sri Lanka.

Trevor Jayetileke is an Energy Consultant and Petroleum Analyst