Public will express their opinion on Government at LG polls – G.L

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

With preparations being made for the Local Government elections (LG), the joint opposition feels the elections will be a good opportunity for the public to decide if they are happy or not with the unity Government.

Joint opposition member and former Foreign Minister, Professor G.L Peiris told The Sunday Leader online that the joint opposition has chosen the best and popular candidates to contest the election.

Are you ready to face the Local Government election?

Yes we are. This election should have been held earlier. The Government delayed holding the election by giving false reasons. They knew they will lose the election. We are hopeful the election will be held next year on schedule. The joint opposition is now working closely with each other and preparing for the election. The joint opposition feels it will win the election under the leadership of Mahinda Rajapaksa.

This election is a good opportunity for the public to decide if they are happy or not with what the Government has done so far.

What is the criteria under which you have chosen your candidates for the election?

We have chosen them based on their ability and popularity. We are also looking for those who have the respect of the public and have leadership qualities in them.

What is your opinion on the state of the country?

It is in a real mess. We feel this country is operating without a proper Government. They presented a budget with virtually nothing in it. You had the Finance Minister proposing a tax concession for beer and the President opposing it. There was a proposal which harms the shipping industry. The Ports and Shipping Minister was against that. So this showed there is no clear policy in the Government. At the same time corruption is also evident in the Government.

We also see protests all over. No one seems happy about this Government. A Government is expected to address the issues faced by the public. We do not see that happening. So they world looks at Sri Lanka as a county without a Government.

Do you respect the work of the Presidential Commission investigating the treasury bond scam?

We have a lot of respect for the commission. But this commission should have been appointed as soon as the scam was exposed. Now all the harm has already been done. The Prime Minister attempted to suppress the investigations right from the start.

There was an attempt to unite President Maithripala Sirisena and former President Mahinda Rajapaksa. What happened there?

I don’t think that was a realistic expectation. Looking at some of the incidents which took place in 2015, I don’t think there was a chance for both sides to unite. During the 2015 Parliament elections President Sirisena allowed Mahinda Rajapaksa to lead the election campaign for the Sri Lanka Freedom Party. However closer to the election he found that Rajapaksa will win so he announced that Rajapaksa will not be made Prime Minister even if he won the election. So SLFP supporters lost confidence in the party. Most of them did not vote at the election.

Sirisena then removed some SLFP organisers who were supporting Rajapaksa. He then made Ranil Prime Minister and signed a deal with the UNP. So Sirisena is seen as a traitor of the SLFP so there was no reason for us to work with him again.