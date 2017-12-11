Heated exchange in Parliament on anti-dumping bill

A heated exchange erupted in Parliament on Monday between the Government and the opposition over the anti-dumping bill.

The Government called for the bill to be passed urgently ahead of the signing of key Free Trade Agreements with several countries, including Singapore, China and India.

Minister of Development Strategies and International Trade Malik Samarawickrama told Parliament that Sri Lanka hopes to sign the FTA with Singapore next month.

He also said that Sri Lanka will sign FTAs with China and India as well as several other countries.

The Minster said that Sri Lanka needs anti-dumping laws in place to ensure the best practices are followed when the FTAs are implemented.

However the opposition said that a vote must be taken on the bill in January as there was no agreement among party leaders to submit the anti-dumping bill on Monday.

Leader of the House Lakshman Kiriella however said that the party leaders had agreed to present the anti-dumping bill to Parliament on Monday.

Following a heated exchange it was then decided that the bill will be presented on Monday but debated and a vote taken in January.