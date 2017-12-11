Jaffna Food Festival this December

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

In light of prevailing peace in the country, the Security Forces in Jaffna has taken an initiative to organize a series of special events during the month of December 2017, having the primary objective of facilitating the reconciliation process that was initiated by the government.

The theme of this non- profitable endeavour is “Reconciliation through understanding the cultural diversity” which promotes ethnic harmony through cultural harmony.

Jaffna Culinary festival from 15th to 17th Dec – This is the first time that Jaffna people are experiencing an event of this nature and the level which will give them an opportunity to explore the culinary diversity of the country. This festival (“Jaffna Food Festival – 2017”) will attract more local and foreign tourist in to the peninsula and other part of the country.

Musical show “Rhythm of Harmony”, “Agni” one of the most popular band in the Island along with local talents will grace the occasion on 15th and 16th Dec-This is a musical evening consist with a series of musical and dancing events, which is designed to promote the local talents of the Northern Province. Also to provide an opportunity for music lovers in Jaffna to experience the best musical entertainments.

Christmas carols on 17th Dec – This is a religious event organized in collaboration with Bishop House and Catholic churches in Jaffna, Sri Lanka Army Carol team along with local Carol teams are singing for the joy of the Christmas.