Key National Freedom Front members join the SLFP

Key National Freedom Front (NFF) members joined the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) on Monday.

Deputy Leader of the NFF (Jathika Nidhahas Peramuna) Weerakumara Dissanayake, former National Organizer of the NFF, Piyasiri Wijenayake and NFF provincial council member P.B. Kumara obtained SLFP membership from President Maithripala Sirisena today.

“I just welcomed key members of National Freedom Front, who joined Sri Lanka Freedom Party,” the President tweeted after handing over the SLFP membership to the three NFF members.

Weerakumara Dissanayake, a member of Parliament, and Piyasiri Wijenayake had in the recent past made statements critical of NFF leader Wimal Weerawansa.

Dissanayake had accused Weerawansa of blocking moves by the joint opposition to unite with the SLFP. (Colombo Gazette)