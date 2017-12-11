Millerholz & Spotless unveil new showroom experience

Millerholz, the leading provider of high quality durable flooring solutions and Spotless, the premier commercial and industrial cleaning solutions company, recently opened the doors to their flagship showroom in Colombo. Located on Galle Road, Colombo 04, this custom designed showroom was created to offer a truly hands on experience for customers as they make key decisions about their flooring and cleaning solutions.

“The entire showroom experience has been tailor-made to meet our customers’ specific requirements and ensure they have the optimal shopping experience. With our flooring solutions customers are able to touch and feel the product, set up sections, compare colours and really decide what works for them. In addition customers are able to test the durability of the product and the veracity of our claims of fire resistance, scratch resistance, waterproofness and easy installation,” said Mr. Ilzam Lahir, Director.

“Customers can test out our cleaning products as well, and discuss their requirements and options in the comfort of our showroom as they chose their ideal solution from our wide range of products, applications and sizes, working with our experienced customer services executives to optimally size and plan their solution,” he added.

Millerholz began its journey in 2010 and in a short span, has become a leading player in the flooring industry, gaining trust and a strong reputation both locally and internationally. Millerholz offers an unmatched range of premium quality, stylish, modern, and innovative products for residential, commercial and industrial flooring applications, which are available in a range of realistic colours and designs. The products are renowned for their durability, easy maintenance and safety, and are backed by extended warranties and endorsed by government and constructions authorities in Singapore.

Spotless helps to create cleaner and safer environments by bringing the world’s leading industrial cleaning brands to the Sri Lankan market. With a portfolio of carefully curated brands and products that combine quality and technology, Spotless meets the specific needs of a range of industries from healthcare to the retail, commercial, hospitality, manufacturing and industrial sectors. Their portfolio of products is available in a variety of sizes and capacities tailored to meet the varying requirements of small, medium and large enterprises.

Both companies are fully owned subsidiaries of Rainco, a leader in the Sri Lankan market with a strong heritage and a diversified portfolio. The new flagship showroom is located at No 415, Galle Road – Colombo 04.