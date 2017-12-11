Mövenpick Hotel Colombo prepares to celebrate the Festive Season

The first Swiss hospitality chain in town has given this city a theatrical dining experience and one of the highest rooftop bars with the finest panoramic views.

Mövenpick Hotel Colombo is now gearing up to celebrate their first Christmas by introducing a whole new level of festive dining offerings during the month of December.

It is time to bust out the turkey and stretchy pants as AYU, the hotel’s all day dining restaurant will be bringing you a Christmas Eve Dinner featuring live entertainment by “Jamlab” followed by a holly jolly Christmas Brunch on Christmas Day priced at 6500/= and 6000/= respectively.

Elevating the dining experience, AYU will also lay out a lavish New Year’s Eve dinner that provides free entrance to the rooftop party countdown. This will be AYU’s first ever “Grand New Year’s Eve Dinner” with “Jive” spinning some lively beats while you enjoy the best buffet in town with your friends and family for 9000/=

For those who love some intimacy, the French Brasserie, located on the first floor invites you to a cozy Christmas Eve Dinner followed by a splendid Christmas Day lunch and dinner presented ina festive ambience while the ‘At Last Project’ gives you some easy listening tunes exploring the genres that you love.

On New Year’s Eve, the Brasserie will be putting together a six course Connoisseur’s dinner exquistely prepared by Chef Dinesh. From the Lobster & Crab salad to seared Jumbo Scamp and some mouth watering grilled Angus Beef tenderloin. Whats more,the Brasserie New Year’s Eve dinner offers you an incredible night to remember, including free entrance to the most happening Rooftop Party countdown at Vistas after 11.30pm!

Mövenpick Hotel Colombo will also be catering to sushi lovers this New Year’s Eve with an interactive Japanese dining

experience at Robata Grill and Lounge. The New Year’s Eve spirit flows freely as Master Chef Noboru Ozeki goes to town this 31st to bring you an interactive Japanese dining experience! With Live Robata & Teppanyaki Grills and Tokyo cocktails, end the year on a Japanese note.

Cheer in the New Year at Colombo’s highest rooftop bar as Vistas brings you an unforgettable New Year’s countdown! The hotel flies down DJ Miss Millie spinning the finest tunes all the way from Europe. With over 10 years in the music scene and having performed at the most popular clubs, restaurants and cafés in Belgrade – Serbia and Europe, Miss Millieinfusesfunk, soul, disco, retro ’80s & ’90s hits, nudisco, house, deep house, lounge…So tuck into hors d’oeuvres and dance the night away. Book with a minimum of 5 pax and receive 3 bottles of your choice along with the VIP Couch and the perk of your own personal butler or hostess.