MR says crooks who were with him are now in the Government

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa says the crooks who were with him are now in the unity Government.

Rajapaksa told reporters after meeting the head of the Ramanna Nikaya the venerable Napana Premasiri Thera, that if there were crooks in his Government as claimed by some, they are now in the current Government.

The former President said that he has no issues working with the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) but it must first severe ties with the United National Party (UNP).

Rajapaksa also said that the joint opposition is now weak as a result of some of its members joining the Government. (Colombo Gazette)