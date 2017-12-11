TNA confident of winning LG polls despite split

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) says it is confident of winning the Local Government (LG) elections in the North and East despite a major split in the alliance.

TNA spokesman and Parliamentarian M.A. Sumanthiran said that three political parties will contest the LG elections together on behalf of the TNA under the Illangai Thamil Arasu Katchi.

He said the Illangai Thamil Arasu Katchi will contest under the “house” symbol at the LG elections next year.

Sumanthiran said the decision was taken at a meeting held in Vavuniya over the weekend.

He noted that while the EPRL has decided to contest the election with the TULF it is part of democracy.

The TNA Parliamentarian also said that some former LTTE members have extended support to the TNA while a few others have formed their own political party.

Sumanthiran said that just because some people leave the TNA and contest with others it does not mean the other political parties will win the elections. (Colombo Gazette)