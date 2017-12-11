Visiting Indian Air Chief holds discussions in Sri Lanka

Visiting Indian Air Force Commander, Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, had talks with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardene, the Defence Secretary and the Security Forces Commanders in Colombo on Monday.

Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa had cordial discussions on matters of bilateral importance and mutual relevance, the Air Force said.

The Indian Air Force Chief also called on the Commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Kapila Jayampathy at the Air Force Headquarters.

The Chief of the Air Staff was received upon arrival by the Commanding Officer SLAF Station Colombo Air Commodore Waruna Gunawardana and was afforded a Guard of Honour which was conferred by the Colour Squadron of the SLAF.

Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa met with the Chief of Staff and the Air Force Board of Management after which official plaques were exchanged between the two Air Chiefs at the Commander’s Office.

The visiting Air Chief also participated for a briefing on the operational aspects of the SLAF which was delivered by the Director of Air Operations Air Vice Marshal Sudharshana Pathirana at the AFHQ Auditorium. Members of the visiting delegation, members of the AFMB and Senior Officers of AFHQ attended for this briefing. (Colombo Gazette)