Ministerial Committee to look at demands by railway trade unions

A Ministerial Committee has been appointed to look at demands made by railway trade unions.

The four-member committee will be headed by Minister Sarath Amunugama.

Meanwhile President Maithripala Sirisena had earlier requested all train drivers and other railway staff who are on strike to report for duty taking into consideration the difficulties faced by school children who are sitting for the ordinary level exams.

The President further requested them to understand the mentality of the students who face a crucial examination of higher education, and fulfill their human responsibility.

The President also stated if there are unsolved issues he would look to discuss the issues and reach a solution. (Colombo Gazette)