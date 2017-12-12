Navy arrests 23 Indian fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters

The Navy arrested 23 Indian fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters on Monday night, the Navy media unit said.

The Navy said that a Fast Attack Craft attached to the Northern Naval Command arrested the 23 Indian fishermen along with 05 trawlers for engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan territorial waters north and northwest of Delft Island.

The fishermen were brought to the naval base SLNS Uththara in Kankesanthurai. The trawlers had been taken to SLNS Elara in Kareinagar.

They were handed over to the Assistant Fisheries Director of Jaffna on Tuesday for onward legal action. (Colombo Gazette)