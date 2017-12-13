Cabinet approves obtaining services of Brit to reform Police

Cabinet has approved a proposal to obtain the services of British consultant on Police reforms, Sir Hugh Orde, to reform the Sri Lanka Police.

Law and Order and Southern Development Minister Sagala Ratnayake put forward the proposal to the Cabinet and the proposal was approved.

The Government has decided to obtain the service of Sir High Orde a British national with an experience of restructuring the Police Service to make the Sri Lanka Police Service a proud profession based on principles of good governance, the Government said.

Sir High Orde was in Sri Lanka in October for talks with the Government and other officials.

Sir Hugh Orde is a former Northern Ireland Police Chief and President of the Association of Chief Police Officers of UK. (Colombo Gazette)