China Henan Gongfu Show on tour in Sri Lanka

The China Henan Shaolin Gongfu Show is on tour in Sri Lanka.

The tour is organized by Association for Sri Lanka – china Social and Cultural Cooperation, Sri Lanka – China Friendship Association,Sri Lanka – China Society and Sri Lanka – China Journalists’ Forum in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy.

The China Henan Shaolin Gongfu Show is on a visit to Sri Lanka till 18thDecember 2017 to commemorate the 60th Anniversary of China – Sri Lanka diplomatic relations and 65th Anniversary of Signing of Rice and Rubber Pact between China and Sri Lanka.

Thy were captured during a performace in Kandy.

Pictures by Lalith Perera