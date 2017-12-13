Advertise here

China Henan Gongfu Show on tour in Sri Lanka

The China Henan Shaolin Gongfu Show is on tour in Sri Lanka.

The tour is organized by Association for Sri Lanka – china Social and Cultural Cooperation, Sri Lanka – China Friendship Association,Sri Lanka – China Society and Sri Lanka – China Journalists’ Forum in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy.

The China Henan Shaolin Gongfu Show is on a visit to Sri Lanka till 18thDecember 2017 to commemorate the 60th Anniversary of China – Sri Lanka diplomatic relations and 65th Anniversary of Signing of Rice and Rubber Pact between China and Sri Lanka.

Thy were captured during a performace in Kandy.

Pictures by Lalith Perera

