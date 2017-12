Former Foreign Secretary Karunatilaka Amunugama has died

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was deeply saddened by the passing of former Foreign Secretary and Ambassador, Karunatilaka Amunugama (Sri Lanka Foreign Service – 1985 batch), who served the country with dedication.

Amunugama served as Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to China and Germany and was a well respected diplomat.