Former Navy spokesman further remanded in abduction case

Former Navy spokesman D K P Dassanayake was on Wednesday ordered to be further remanded in relation to an abduction case.

Dassanayake was ordered to be remanded till December 22 by the Fort Magistrate.

Dassanayake has been in remand after being arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) over the disappearance of 11 youth.

The youth had been reported missing between 2008 and 2009. (Colombo Gazette)